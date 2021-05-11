Tips for consumers dealing with gas pipeline issues

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey is urging people not to panic as federal officials and others sort through problems created by a cyber attack affecting a major gas pipeline.
So far, it does not appear Alabama has been severely impacted when it comes to gas problems related to the cyber attack.
But a transportation expert offered tips that people can think about using if the situation here changes.
Steven Polunsky is the director of the Alabama Transportation Policy Center at the University of Alabama.
He said gas prices were already rising due to a combination of things like traffic returning to normal from the decline that first started with the coronavirus pandemic.
He said there are reports of people crowding gas stations, but he’s not aware of gas stations in Alabama experiencing shortages as a result of not getting gas to the pumps.
Polunsky suggested one way to limit that from happening could include planning ahead before taking trips or driving somewhere.
“What I’m hoping people do is anticipate what’s going to happen over the next couple of days and think ahead. Do I need to make this trip. Is this a trip I can combine with other trips? If I’m going to the store, can I see if my neighbor needs something as well?”
Polunsky added the trucking industry and the EPA have also relaxed some rules when it comes to hours truckers can be on the road and others involving shipments along the northeast coastline, in particular.
