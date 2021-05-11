Talladega College explores the return of football after 80-year hiatus

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Eighty years after the football program was canceled due to World War II, Talladega College is looking at bringing the sport back to campus.
Talladega College is home to the Black College Football National Champions in both 1920 and 1921. Although football hasn’t been approved yet, Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins believes the school is one step closer for it possibly happening.
The idea to bring football back to campus started last year. This spring, the Talladega College Board of Trustees voted to hire a consultant to determine the feasibility of reviving the institution’s football program. Talladega College should get the results in the fall and the board will officially vote to bring the sport back or not in November.
“If approved, it could start as early as next fall as an independent or it could start as a club team until it’s picked up by a conference,” said Dr. Hawkins.
Dr. Hawkins, who restarted the football program at Texas College when he was there, says it will cost a few million dollars to get going.
“The important thing for me is that community rallies around this idea because those are the folks that are going to fill the stands and the student body, financial support is going to be key to it, but when you hear the word, football, there’s a lot of excitement around campus and the community,” Dr. Hawkins said.
Dr. Hawkins says he will be reaching out to programs like UAB in the future to see how those schools handled their return to the football field.
