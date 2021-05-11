SEC Softball Tournament underway in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The bracket for the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament at Rhoads Stadium is set and Alabama will enter postseason play as the league’s No. 3 seed, opening action on Thursday evening against either Kentucky or Georgia.
Alabama has won the SEC Championship five times with the Tide’s last coming in 2012. The Crimson Tide is 31-4 at home when playing at Rhoads Stadium this season.
Auburn vs. South Carolina kicked things off Tuesday afternoon.
For the full bracket, click HERE.
