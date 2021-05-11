Ramsay high school student heading to Harvard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Groups like Bryan Stevenson’s Equal Justice Initiative or the Appleseed foundation will have a new lawyer headed their way if Aimee Howard’s plans come together.
The Ramsay High School valedictorian is planning to attend Harvard University this fall, hopefully following Stevenson’s footsteps through Harvard Law School, then to civil rights law.
She says her desire to help people grew from her membership at Bethel Baptist Church in Collegeville where she learned about civil rights icon Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth.
“And I started learning about like some of the affects of the 13th amendment and how it kind of led to the development of the prison industrial system that, I didn’t realize how those effects spilled over into today,” says Howard.
Howard says her faith was also a factor in her college choice since she had always intended to go to Vanderbilt University, but found Harvard offered more money to cover her education.
“I think God brings different opportunities into your life and even if it wasn’t what you had planned for yourself, He makes it very plain where he wants you to go. So I would say he did that during my college decision,” says Howard.
Howard says while her teachers at Ramsay and a number of organizations from Speakfirst to Vidal Access and College Prep U helped her reach this point, her parents are the biggest reason she is in a position to choose between some of the best schools in the country.
“They always encouraged me to do things I never thought I would be able to do,” says Howard. “Like I wasn’t even going to apply to some of these schools just because I thought it was going to get rejected.”
Howard says she plans to major in Government with a concentration in African American Studies.
