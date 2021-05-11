Rain chances increasing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the day cloudy with mild temperatures. Cool spots are in northwest Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the 50s. Rest of Central Alabama are in the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing scattered showers in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi drifting to the east. Plan for the chance for spotty showers and a few thunderstorms to move into parts of Central Alabama later this morning. Best chance for rain will likely occur for areas north of I-20 through 10 a.m. Most of the rain that falls will likely end up light to moderate. Probably a good idea to go ahead and grab an umbrella for today and tonight. We will likely stay cloudy today with rain chances around 50%. It will not be a washout today. We should see several breaks from the rain throughout the afternoon hours. The bulk of the steady rainfall is forecast to move into our area tonight. Plan for temperatures to climb into the low to mid 70s today with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will trend a few degrees colder if you live in Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of showers across Central Alabama tonight. Plan for a good chance for widespread showers with a few rumbles of thunder overnight. The bulk of the heaviest rainfall will likely occur along and south of I-20. Severe weather is not expected across Central Alabama tonight. If we see any strong storms, it will likely take place across southern Mississippi and Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 50s tonight with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Rainfall totals are forecast to add up around 0.5″-1.0″. Totals should end up lower as you go north of I-20. Higher totals to the south.
Lingering Showers Wednesday: Rain will begin to move out of the area Wednesday morning. We will likely end up cloudy and cool tomorrow with high temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s. With northeast winds continuing at 5-10 mph, you might need a light jacket tomorrow. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for showers tomorrow. Best chance to see showers will likely occur during the morning hours. Only spotty and isolated showers are possible Wednesday afternoon. It would not surprise me if we saw pockets of mist and drizzle throughout the day tomorrow. It definitely won’t feel like the middle of May tomorrow. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 81!
Staying Cool Thursday: Thursday will likely remain cool and mostly cloudy. The cold front is forecast to stall to our south. We’ll likely see high temperatures climb into the upper 60s with a 20% chance for an isolated shower. Most of us should stay dry Thursday. Best chance for a stray shower will likely occur southeast of Birmingham and during the morning hours. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease as we head into Thursday night and Friday morning.
Chilly Start to Friday: With decreasing clouds Friday morning, temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 40s. We could see lows in the mid 40s in parts of north Alabama. You’ll definitely want to grab a jacket for Friday morning. Good news about Friday is that you’ll need your sunglasses! Plan for a mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 70s. It should be a beautiful start to the weekend!
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be sunny and absolutely beautiful! Temperatures are forecast to start into the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday morning. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will trend a few degrees warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Next Week: Next week’s forecast is looking slightly wetter and warmer. Plan for higher humidity levels next week with rain chances returning next Monday and Tuesday. Models continue to show differences on temperatures and rain chances, so plan for changes in the long-term forecast over the next 3-5 days. Hopefully, we will have a better idea about next week’s forecast once we approach the weekend. We are including highs in the lower 80s next Monday and Tuesday with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are introducing a small rain chance for Monday with slightly higher rain chances for next Tuesday.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe Tuesday!
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.