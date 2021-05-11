Rain chances increasing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the day cloudy with mild temperatures. Cool spots are in northwest Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the 50s. Rest of Central Alabama are in the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing scattered showers in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi drifting to the east. Plan for the chance for spotty showers and a few thunderstorms to move into parts of Central Alabama later this morning. Best chance for rain will likely occur for areas north of I-20 through 10 a.m. Most of the rain that falls will likely end up light to moderate. Probably a good idea to go ahead and grab an umbrella for today and tonight. We will likely stay cloudy today with rain chances around 50%. It will not be a washout today. We should see several breaks from the rain throughout the afternoon hours. The bulk of the steady rainfall is forecast to move into our area tonight. Plan for temperatures to climb into the low to mid 70s today with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will trend a few degrees colder if you live in Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties.