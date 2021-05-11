Pain at the pump as gas prices increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers are starting to feel the pinch at the pump as gas prices appear to be inching up at stations across the area.
And some stations are rationing out gasoline to prevent panic buying as the Colonial Gas Pipeline shutdown continues.
This is the second time Ryan Jones has been to the gas station in as many days.
“I heard about the gas prices. I heard there was going to be a shortage on gas and there was going to be an increase in the gas prices, so I took it upon myself to go ahead and fill up yesterday just to kind of be on the safe side and just kind of prepare myself for what’s coming,” Jones said.
Gas prices are up about $0.20 to $0.30 in some places, but Jones said that won’t stop him from filling up, and the same is true for Austin Rikard.
“Price going up, really, unfortunately, won’t change anything for me. I do a lot of driving for work. So, it is what it is, I can’t really get around it, but I definitely wish it would stay on the lower end of things,” Rikard said.
Experts said the gas price hike isn’t entirely due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
They said gas prices typically go up around Memorial Day as demand increases during the summer travel season.
They said gas prices were unusually low last summer because there weren’t as many people on the roads.
But drivers we spoke to hope the situation won’t lead to panic buying.
“With everything that’s been happening…we just…the uncertainty of what’s next. Prayerfully that it won’t, that the prices will come back down so that we don’t panic and start going and filling up our tanks…you know…afraid that we won’t be able to get gas and get to where we need to go, so I’m hoping that that is not the case,” said Marcia Russell.
According to Gas Buddy, the average price for regular gas in Birmingham is about $2.70 a gallon, with some areas seeing gas at $2.44 a gallon, but just driving along Green Springs Avenue Tuesday, prices are sitting at $2.79 a gallon.
Governor Ivey weighing on the gas situation asking people not to hoard gas saying overreacting creates more of a shortage.
