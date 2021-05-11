Man killed in Center Point, suspect in custody

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies said a man was shot and killed Tuesday in the Center Point area about an hour after a woman was assaulted at the same location.
Deputies said they got a call around 1:30 p.m. from a home on Haversham Circle in regards to a man threatening and assaulting a woman.
While deputies were searching for the man they said they got a call back at the location at 3:00 p.m. that the same man had been shot by another man. Investigators say the suspected shooter took off.
Deputies were able to identify the suspected shooter and requested Birmingham Police attempt to locate the man at an address in the Norwood Community.
The suspect was taken into custody at that address by Birmingham Police Officers without incident. The suspect is currently being interviewed by Sheriff’s Office Detectives.
Deputies will continue the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
