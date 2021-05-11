7 injured in Monday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that sent seven people to the hospital late Monday night.
MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a local hospital at about 10:30 p.m. Monday after getting word that they were treating gunshot victims.
She said seven people had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds including four women, two men and a juvenile male.
Police determined the shooting happened in the 3800 block of South Court Street. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at the Big Cat package store at the corner of South Court Street and West Delano Avenue.
MPD said the shooting investigation is ongoing but said it was an isolated event between two people.
