Huntsville police officer convicted of murder on paid leave

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After the Huntsville police officer was found guilty of murder last week, William Darby is now on administrative leave, according to city officials.
Darby was placed on paid administrative leave on May 10, just three days after he was found guilty of murdering 49-year-old Jeffery Parker in 2018.
City officials say this is the normal process until formal proceedings under the City of Huntsville’s personnel policies and procedures are complete.
Darby is facing a minimum of 20 years in prison and has a sentencing scheduled for July. However, he has since been released on bond for $100,000.
Officials with the City of Huntsville sent WAFF the following statement:
“The City’s Legal Department is working to determine the cost of Mr. Darby’s defense. We will get back to you when a figure is available. As to your question about Mr. Darby’s plans to appeal, the City of Huntsville has not made any decisions on this issue. We do not have any information at this time about requests for additional money to be spent on Mr. Darby’s legal defense.”
