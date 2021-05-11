Hibbett Sports and Nike team up to help high schools in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Central Alabama high schools are among 86 adopted schools getting a boost from Hibbett Sports and Nike.
Wenonah High School in Birmingham and Talladega High School in Talladega were selected as Sole School Program recipients.
Sole School is a philanthropic initiative that was developed as a community outreach program to help local schools and athletic programs in neighborhoods that are often left behind.
In 2021 Hibbett pledged more than $500,000 and in partnership with Nike the donation was increased to $750,000 for the 86 adopted schools.
“We launched the Sole School program at City Gear 6 years ago and with its success, we wanted to expand our impact to more schools that may have been hard hit by the pandemic, budget cuts or other challenges,” said Michael Longo, President and CEO, Hibbett Sports. “Being a community partner is in our DNA and we remain committed to improving the lives of next generations, especially in those areas that tend to lack resources.”
The Sole School program awarded 86 high schools in 35 states with the Sole School moniker. By the end of 2021, Hibbett will have presented checks to each of the Sole Schools to support education and athletics. Each of the selected schools will also receive mentoring from local Hibbett and City Gear staff. Employment opportunities are also available for interested high school students looking for a great first job at City Gear or Hibbett Sports.
“We are grateful to lend support to educators and students across the country and connect them with our talented Hibbett and City Gear Leaders in the communities where we serve,” said Ben Knighten, Senior Vice President, Store Operations, Hibbett Sports.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.