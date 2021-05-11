Groups helping Tuscaloosa residents sign up for healthcare after window extended

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The federal government is extending the window for people to apply for help getting insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Now some groups are working together so some people without insurance might be able to get it.
DCH Regional Medical Center is working with community groups in the Tuscaloosa area to help people sign up for low-cost insurance through healthcare exchanges.
The federal government has extended the window for the enrollment period for people to register for insurance through a healthcare exchange to August 15.
DCH will supply laptops, Wi-Fi and other assistance.
Community groups including The Sisters are securing locations where the signups can take place and also get volunteers to help with that process.
A spokesman for the DCH Health System explained why it’s partnering with others in this effort.
“So what we’re doing is offering opportunities in the community on certain days and times and offering opportunities for people to come and talk with certain certified navigators or other consultants to help them get thought the process of getting registered for insurance,” said Andy North with DCH.
The next registration event in Tuscaloosa is Thursday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McDonald Hughes Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
