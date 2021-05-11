A new home and mom for dog with chain embedded in neck left outside Tuscaloosa animal shelter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby, the dog tied with an embedded chain in her neck to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal shelter door, has made a full recovery.

Shelby also has a new mom and a new loving home.

Shelby was found by shelter staff in May 2021 abandoned overnight and hurt.

After much needed treatment and thanks to medical bill donations from donors, she’s healed and happy.

Shelby healed and happy (Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter)

Shelter staff said her new dog mom has gone above and beyond to make Shelby feel loved.

Shelby stops by to visit them occasionally.

Tuscaloosa police still have not identified the man and woman seen on camera leaving her behind.

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter leaders made a cruelty report with the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Abandoned dog had chain embedded in neck (Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter)

If you have any information about case call (205) 752-9101.

You can also donate here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.