LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

A new home and mom for dog with chain embedded in neck left outside Tuscaloosa animal shelter

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby, the dog tied with an embedded chain in her neck to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal shelter door, has made a full recovery.

Shelby also has a new mom and a new loving home.

Shelby was found by shelter staff in May 2021 abandoned overnight and hurt.

After much needed treatment and thanks to medical bill donations from donors, she’s healed and happy.

Shelby healed and happy
Shelby healed and happy(Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter)

Shelter staff said her new dog mom has gone above and beyond to make Shelby feel loved.

Shelby stops by to visit them occasionally.

Tuscaloosa police still have not identified the man and woman seen on camera leaving her behind.

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter leaders made a cruelty report with the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Abandoned dog had chain embedded in neck
Abandoned dog had chain embedded in neck(Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter)

If you have any information about case call (205) 752-9101.

You can also donate here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex
Woman struck and killed on I-65
Family members are sought for 4 people who recently died in JeffCo.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help finding families of 4 people

Latest News

How Much Longer Will Kids Need to Wear Masks in School?
Experts weigh in on how long children should wear masks in school
Coalition of mayors against illegal guns and violence
Coalition of Mayors seeks to end guns and violence
Jacksonville State Police investigate possible shooting
How Much Longer Will Kids Need to Wear Masks in School?
How Much Longer Will Kids Need to Wear Masks in School?