Congratulations! Jeh Jeh Pruitt, others are 2021 YW Allies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YWCA honored WBRC FOX6 reporter Jeh Jeh Pruitt and others with the 2021 YW Allies awards.
2021 YW Allies is an event celebrating the men in Central Alabama who have advocated for gender and/or racial equality in their company, community or with YWCA Central Alabama.
The first-ever YW Allies honorees are:
- Mayor Randall Woodfin, City of Birmingham
- Deon Gordon, CEO & President, TechBirmingham
- Joe Hampton, President, AL, Gulf Coast and MS, Spire
- Anthony C. Hood, EVP, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, First Horizon Bank
- Robert Kelly, Founder of Kelly Road Builders, Kelly Natural Gas Pipeline and Kelly Underground
- Philippe Lathrop, VP, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch
- Marcus Maples, Business Litigation Attorney, Baker Donelson
- Jeh Jeh Pruitt, Reporter, Fox 6 WBRC
- Paul Shunnarah, Founder, Gauntlet Fitness, Elite Nutrition and Fit Five Meals
- Jamie Waters, Project Engineer, Alabama Power Company
Each YW Ally is supported by donations. All proceeds directly benefit YWCA Central Alabama.
