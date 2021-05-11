Birmingham pediatrician welcomes vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents may be able to start allowing their 12 to 15 year olds to get the COVID-19 vaccine later this week. The FDA approved the vaccine for this group Monday.
The CDC is expected to follow later this week.
Alabama doctors said if the pandemic is going to be brought under control, younger patients have to get the vaccines. This latest group is a big step in that direction.
The CDC is expected to grant an emergency use authorization this week. Shots can start by the end of the week.
“Oh my goodness so excited. Really thrilled. I have a 12-year-old I have been waiting for him to be vaccinated,” Dr. Christina Cordell with Redmont Pediatrics said.
Dr. Cordell with Redmont Pediatrics in Birmingham said she has already been questioned by parents about the Pfizer vaccine.
“They want to know if it’s safe and why is it important for kids--I would say it’s proven to be very safe. Very effective, " Cordell said.
Alabama health leaders would tell parents they should get their children the shots.
“Children in the age group 12 and up can transmit COVID very efficiently and are susceptible to COVID and can get COVID,” Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said.
Cordell said the vaccine will help slow the spread of the disease. She also believes the vaccine will help kids get back to normal.
“Kids have struggled this year. It has been gut wrenching as a pediatrician the increase in anxiety and depression. Kids are social and they want to be out and around peers,” Cordell said.
Cordell said the vaccine will help kids return to school and group activities with others. She is hoping her office will be able to provide vaccines in the near future.
