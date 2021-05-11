Birmingham Barons announce expanded capacity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Barons announced that starting on Tuesday, May 18, Regions Field will operate at an expanded capacity. This capacity increase will include areas such as the seating bowl, premium seating and group areas.
Per the City of Birmingham and Major League Baseball, face masks will still be required at Regions Field.
Starting at 9:00 am on Wednesday the 12th, the Barons will release the remaining individual tickets for the rest of the 2021 season. You can purchase tickets online here, over the phone at 205-988-3200, or by visiting the Joe Drake Box Office located at Regions Field, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.
See below for a breakdown of individual game ticket pricing:
Single Game Ticket Pricing:
General Admission/Berm Seating - $10 ($8 Child/Military/Senior)
Baseline Box - $13 ($11 Child/Military/Senior)
Field Reserve - $16 ($14 Child/Military/Senior)
Dugout Premium - $20 ($18 Child/Military/Senior)
Tickets purchased for the 2020 season can be exchanged for 2021 tickets by contacting barons@barons.com. For group tickets, please contact groups@barons.com.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.