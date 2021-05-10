19-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham late Sunday night

By WBRC Staff | May 10, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 7:44 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham late Sunday night.

Birmingham police say the victim has been identified as Demonteco Usher of Birmingham.

Officers from the East Precinct were called to 6709 Interlaken Avenue on a report of a person shot around 11:25 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Usher’s body.

Anyone who has information about this case please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

