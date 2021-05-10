Arrest in Woodlawn HS student’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant for an arrest of a 17 year old in connection to the murder of a Woodlawn High School student.

19-year-old Demonteco Usher was killed in May 2021.

Officers from the East Precinct were called to 6709 Interlaken Avenue on a report of a person shot around 11:25 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Usher’s body.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, Birmingham Police Detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained a warrant for Murder; however, the suspect remained at large.

On Monday, July 19, 2021, the Birmingham Crime Reduction Team took the juvenile suspect into custody.

The 17 year old is currently in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Birmingham City Schools sa Demonteco Usher was scheduled to graduate in 2021, and was a Woodlawn High School student.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.