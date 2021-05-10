83-year-old man dies weeks after crash in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 83-year-old Birmingham man died several weeks after a crash in Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County coroner said George M. Pody was driving on Forestdale Blvd when he was struck head on by someone driving a truck who crossed over into Pody’s lane.
It happened on the morning of April 15th on Forestdale Blvd between Haven Drive and Lanewood Drive.
Pody died at UAB hospital on Saturday, May 9.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
