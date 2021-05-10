Tuscaloosa County Schools offering safety tip line to students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County School system is teaming up with a safety technology provider to offer a tip line for students. Students will be able to contact the Speak Up safety tip line through email, phone call, or text message.
Tuscaloosa County Schools is partnering with Gaggle to provide a way for students to secretly report threats of violence, bullying, peers in crisis, and other threats. The Gaggle SpeakUp for Safety tip line integrates directly with Office 365, and students already have access to it.
Students will see the Speak Up for Safety address whenever they start to compose an email. Trained Gaggle safety reps evaluate information that comes into the tip line 24 hours a day.
Although this is confidential, in extreme situations, district-appointed contacts will be notified immediately. The email address and TCSS’s dedicated SpeakUp for Safety phone number will also be shared with students through their schools. Email address: speakup@tcss.net Call or text: (659) 734-2808
