Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift
By KWTX | May 10, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 1:06 PM

LUFKIN Texas (KWTX) – A 10-year-old Lufkin boy ended up in the hospital after a car struck him as he returned home after buying a Mother’s Day gift for his mom.

The boy was struck just before 9 a.m. Sunday by a Chevrolet Malibu whose driver said he didn’t see the youngster until it was too late.

The boy told officers he snuck out of his home to go to a Dollar General Store to buy his mom a card and a box of candy.

He was struck as he crossed the street to return home.

The youngster suffered a broken leg.

His injuries weren’t life threatening, police said.

