Montevallo Middle School dismisses because of no running water

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff at Montevallo Middle School were sent home shortly after arriving Monday morning because of a water main issue.
Here is the statement from a Shelby County Schools spokesperson: Due to water main issues in the building, Montevallo Middle School does not have running water and will dismiss at 8:45 am this morning. All parents will need to pick up students as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience, however; buses will not be able to run.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.