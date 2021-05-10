MLS Next coming to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A professional soccer development league is coming to Alabama that will give local players an opportunity to compete at the highest level.
Major League Soccer has launched a nationwide elite youth soccer league to help players take their game to the next level. It’s called MLS Next, and Hoover-Vestavia soccer was chosen as Alabama’s only club to make the cut.
“While we were providing great coaching and great training, we felt we simply needed a new challenge for these players,” said director of coaching Mike Getman. “They had to be competing at a higher level, and so we were very fortunate that Major League Soccer took an interest in us. They’ve seen our teams play, they felt we could can compete at this level and so they invited us to join Major League Soccer Next, and so now we’re going to compete against the very best youth club teams from all over the country.”
Getman will lead the MLS Next program and says the players can’t wait to make the transition to a higher level of play.
“The kids have received it really well. They’ve been excited,” said Getman. “They always enjoy winning, but I don’t think anybody’s worrying about the wins and losses. I think we’re all excited to compete to see what it looks like when all the best players in the state get together and compete against the other top teams from around the country.”
Several players from Montgomery already compete on Hoover-Vestavia soccer, and the capital city has a history of sending players to the pros. Just look at Alabama Christian’s JJ Williams, who was the number 18 overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.
“It really is the absolute highest level that you can play in in this country, and I think the kids in Alabama are ready to compete at this level. They’ve just never had the chance before.”
Tryouts for the MLS Next program will begin on May 15-16. For more information on the team and signing up for tryouts, visit HooverVestaviaSoccer.com. For information on the MLS NEXT program, visit: www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.
