McDonald’s restaurants across Ala. to hire 3,000 people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - McDonald’s restaurants across Alabama are hiring, big time.
Area McDonald’s owner-operators expect to hire approximately 1,500 of the 3,000 restaurant jobs in Birmingham and surrounding areas during a week-long hiring event May 10-14 in preparation to welcome back customers safely.
“As local business owners, we’re proud to provide employment and career advancement opportunities that teach important life skills to our crew members, whether they’re looking for a summer job or starting a career,” said local McDonald’s Owner-Operator and People Advocate Rusty Hamilton. “We are a people business at our core, and as we start to welcome customers back into dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority.”
“With job training, benefits, access to scholarships and more, McDonald’s offers key support to individuals entering the workforce while being a proven partner to Alabama’s economy,” Governor Ivey said. “As we continue to bounce back from COVID-19, I’m committed to helping every Alabamian who wants a job get a job, and I look forward to seeing the more than 3,000 open positions in our state filled.”
Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text. Interviews will also take place in-restaurant, over the phone or via Zoom from May 10-14.
