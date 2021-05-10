Man killed, ALEA Trooper injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash around 9:35 a.m. on Sunday killed one person and injured an on-duty Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Trooper.
Police say the crash occurred when the Trooper’s 2017 Ford Explorer struck a 1995 Jeep Cherokee driven by 47-year-old Jose Angel Guerrero Ortiz of Tuscaloosa.
Ortiz was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Trooper was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to police.
The crash occurred on McFarland Blvd. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway in the Tuscaloosa city limits. Three other vehicles were involved after the initial collision.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) continue to investigate.
