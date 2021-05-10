Legion FC playing at Legion Field May 15

”We have also been working closely with UAB Facilities and UAB Athletics this past week and are encouraged by the progress being made to address the current field conditions at BBVA Field,” said Heaps. “Collectively, we have made the decision to protect the field and play this game at Legion Field. BBVA Field is an excellent venue, and we look forward to the rest of our season and continued partnership with UAB Facilities and Athletics. Importantly, we are pleased with the responsiveness and mutual commitment to our partnership, and we appreciate the efforts being putting forth to improve the field for Legion FC and for UAB Women’s and Men’s soccer teams.”