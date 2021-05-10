Legion FC playing at Legion Field May 15

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Legion FC announced this Saturday’s match versus Memphis 901 FC has been moved and will be played at historic Legion Field, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30pm CT.
The game was moved with support from Mayor Randall Woodfin and the City of Birmingham, as well as City Council President William Parker and the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board.
”We would like to thank President Parker and Mayor Woodfin for making ‘Legion at Legion’ a possibility,” said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. “Having a game like this on such short notice truly demonstrates the Birmingham community working together. We are excited to play against our rivals from Memphis in front of all of our fans this Saturday at Legion Field.”
Tickets for the match are just five dollars, and will be available at bhmlegion.com, and anyone who gets their COVID-19 vaccine at the Legion Field vaccination site any day this week will receive a ticket to Saturday’s game.
The vaccination site is open from 10am to 6pm Monday through Friday, and walk ups are welcome.
”We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Legion FC and Memphis 901 FC, to Legion Field Stadium,” said Parker. “The experience of playing in this historic venue is going to be unlike any other for the teams and fans. In February 2020, we began a partnership with the Birmingham Legion FC for a fan experience to kick off their second season and we’re excited to further showcase the strength of the sports community within Birmingham. We’re finally bringing the Legion to Legion Field.”
Parking in the lots around Legion Field on Saturday will be available for $10, cash only. All Legion season parking passes will be honored at Legion Field on game day.
”The cooperative spirit which brings Legion to Legion demonstrates the essence of the Magic City,” said Mayor Woodfin. “There’s no better way to host Legion FC at Legion Field than through the rivalry with Memphis. Legion FC’s commitment to excellence and delivering high-level professional soccer to our city is only matched by its dedication to community. We celebrate this return of soccer to Legion Field and look forward to a great match on Saturday.”
Legion FC leaders said the team’s home field is still BBVA Field at UAB.
”We have also been working closely with UAB Facilities and UAB Athletics this past week and are encouraged by the progress being made to address the current field conditions at BBVA Field,” said Heaps. “Collectively, we have made the decision to protect the field and play this game at Legion Field. BBVA Field is an excellent venue, and we look forward to the rest of our season and continued partnership with UAB Facilities and Athletics. Importantly, we are pleased with the responsiveness and mutual commitment to our partnership, and we appreciate the efforts being putting forth to improve the field for Legion FC and for UAB Women’s and Men’s soccer teams.”
