FIRST ALERT: Monday morning showers; drier Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We had a line of showers and thunderstorms move through northwest Alabama last night producing heavy rain, strong winds, and frequent lightning. Thankfully, the storms weakened as they moved into Central Alabama last night. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloudy conditions and scattered light showers across Central Alabama. The rain is pushing off to the southeast, and we should see drier conditions as we head into the mid and late morning hours. You might need the umbrella early today, but you might not need it this afternoon unless you live south of I-20. Temperatures are starting off in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures should remain comfortable this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Plan for northwesterly winds today at 5-10 mph. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers this afternoon. Best chance to see a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm will be south of I-20. The northern third of Alabama should end up mostly dry. We will likely maintain a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. There’s a chance we could see a little sunshine peek through the clouds later today, but don’t plan for a lot of it.
First Alert for Slightly Cooler Temperatures Tonight: Tonight we’ll end up mostly cloudy and a few degrees cooler than this morning thanks to a cold front that will have moved through our area today. Plan for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s with only a slight chance for an isolated shower possible. Most spots should remain dry.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival for another batch of showers and storms to move into our area Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry. A few models are showing a batch of showers that could move in from the west during the morning hours. If this verifies, it will likely remain along and south of I-20. The bulk of the rain tomorrow should occur during the evening and overnight hours. Rain chances will likely move into west Alabama Tuesday evening. Bulk of the rain will likely occur along and south of I-20. We could see a few thunderstorms, but the severe threat will likely remain in parts of south Alabama tomorrow. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall totals could add up around an inch along I-20 with higher totals up to 1.5″ to the south. Areas north of I-20 will likely end up with rainfall totals around a half inch to three quarters of an inch. With so much rainfall over the past week or two, we will have to monitor the potential for flooding tomorrow night. Threat is not high, but worth noting.
Spotty Showers Possible Wednesday: We will continue with cloud cover and spotty showers early Wednesday morning. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 50s Wednesday morning. We’ll end up with temperatures below average with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 60s. It might end up a little breezy too with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. I think we’ll trend mostly dry by Wednesday afternoon, but we’ll hold on to a 20% chance for light showers mainly south of I-20. Plan for cool temperatures Wednesday night as lows dip into the lower 50s.
Below Average Temperatures Continue for the Second Half of the Week: Temperatures are forecast to remain below average through Saturday. Thursday is ending up mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for an isolated shower. High temperatures will likely end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Friday morning could be our coldest morning of the week with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The good news is that sunshine finally returns Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. We will trend warmer over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday. Average high for the middle of May is normally in the lower 80s.
Warming Up Next Week: We will go from below average temperatures this week to above average temperatures early next week. Next Sunday is looking partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will also trend warmer with lows in the 50s and 60s. We could end up in the low to mid 80s by next Monday and Tuesday. Most of our rain chances look to stay to our west early next week. The unsettled weather will likely remain across the Central United States. If we see rain next week, it would be for eastern Mississippi and far west Alabama. Rain chances look limited at this time.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Monday-
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.