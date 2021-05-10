FIRST ALERT: Monday morning showers; drier Monday afternoon

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival for another batch of showers and storms to move into our area Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry. A few models are showing a batch of showers that could move in from the west during the morning hours. If this verifies, it will likely remain along and south of I-20. The bulk of the rain tomorrow should occur during the evening and overnight hours. Rain chances will likely move into west Alabama Tuesday evening. Bulk of the rain will likely occur along and south of I-20. We could see a few thunderstorms, but the severe threat will likely remain in parts of south Alabama tomorrow. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall totals could add up around an inch along I-20 with higher totals up to 1.5″ to the south. Areas north of I-20 will likely end up with rainfall totals around a half inch to three quarters of an inch. With so much rainfall over the past week or two, we will have to monitor the potential for flooding tomorrow night. Threat is not high, but worth noting.