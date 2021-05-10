FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 for 12 to 15 year olds, local school districts react

“We had to act and put all PPE in place immediately from the dividers in classrooms, around the teachers’ desks, secretarial desks. Some of our students…we’re better at the elementary level, but at the secondary level, about 60, 65 percent of our students chose virtual this school year and are ending the school year on the virtual option. So, obviously, we maintained that option throughout the year, and of course the face masks,” Dr. Jeter explained.