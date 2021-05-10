Etowah Co. high school seniors take a walk down memory lane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before seniors at Etowah High School walk across the stage in their cap and gown, they’re walking through the halls of Attalla Elementary School inspiring some excited little ones.
“It was emotional,” says senior, Hally Bennett. “I got a little emotional walking and just to see how proud our teachers was of us. It made me feel really special.”
With so many of their classes being remote this year, this accomplishment means so much to students.
“We really overcame a lot this year. More than any of us expected,” says Bennett. “I’m really proud of all of us.”
Principal Stephen Hall says it’s important to show the younger students what these seniors have accomplished.
“A good motivation for those elementary kids as they look to those seniors and that’s where we want them to be in a few years is getting prepared,” says Dr. Hall. “We heard things like that as we’re walking through the hallways. ‘we’ll see you in a few years.’”
Cyndi Fountain, English teacher and senior sponsor, taught some of these students as sophomores and she’s watched them overcome several obstacles.
“It makes me feel good that they are willing and able to flow with whatever comes their way,” says Fountain. “They’ve had great attitudes. They’ve remained diligent and I’m just very very proud of the grown ups that they are now.”
Students will finish up the remainder of their school year with remote learning. The next time these seniors get together they’ll be walking across the stage at graduation.
