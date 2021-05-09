Pfizer vaccine may be approved for kids 12 and up this week; local officials urge vaccination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and older this week.
“I certainly want to see our kids protected,” Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said. “They really can transmit quite well, just about as well as adults. We don’t want them to get the disease and we don’t want them to spread this to other people.”
Right now, children ages five to seventeen make up a little less than ten percent of Covid cases across the state, but Landers said those numbers can rise.
“We do not need to discount the severity of Covid-19, even in children,” Dr. Landers said. “This has been a strain on children. It has been a problem in terms of mental health.”
The pandemic has changed school, sports and extracurriculars for kids.
“We want kids to get back into their normal activities,” Landers said.
She said helping kids be kids again will take education from pediatricians.
“Pediatricians have been following this entire process since the beginning of this,” Landers said. “I think it is just going to be a matter of education to help parents understand.”
Landers said Alabama is a well vaccinated state when it comes to childhood immunizations, so she said hesitant parents can also look at history.
“When I was a young doctor, we saw severe diseases in children like meningitis and skin infection and joint infection and very very severe problems and even death from some of these bacterial illnesses that have been largely conquered as a result of vaccines,” Dr. Landers said.
