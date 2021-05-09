Pedestrian killed in early morning Sumter County crash

Sumter County, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a car on Interstate 59 in Tuscaloosa.
77-year-old Ray Sizemore of Dallas, Texas was struck by a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by 22-year-old Julian Alexander Scott of Baton Rouge, La around 3:05 a.m.
The crash occurred on I-59 near mile marker 23, about two miles south of Epes city limits. Sizemore was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash..
