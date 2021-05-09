One killed in five-car accident in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson, one person was killed in a five car accident on McFarland Blvd. Sunday morning.
Tuscaloosa Police say the accident occurred at the intersection of 15th Street and McFarland Blvd. around 9:30 a.m. A state trooper vehicle was one of the five cars involved in the accident. According to Tuscaloosa Police, the state trooper is “alright” and suffered minor injuries.
There are no further details at the moment.
Tuscaloosa Police are still investigating.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.