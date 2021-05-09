Local organization helps recover dozens of guns for Birmingham Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 850 guns have been taken off the streets this year by Birmingham police and one local organization is helping them recover even more.
The local alumni chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity got 38 guns at a gun buyback on May 8th.
They offered multiple Walmart gift cards in exchange for guns. The gift cards varied in price and how many you got depended on the guns you turned in.
Organizer Todd Morris said there were no questions asked. He said it doesn’t matter where the gun came from and no information was necessary to get the gift card.
They collected 24 pistols and 13 long guns.
Birmingham Police were not present at the event, but they did come and safely discard the guns after. Morris said police were impressed with the amount collected and he said it’s just one step in the right direction.
“Seeing all the violence here in the city in recent weeks and recent months, it’s just beyond belief,” Morris said. “We are doing this because we want to get guns off the street to try and protect the great city of Birmingham that we all live work and play in.”
Morris said the fraternity is hoping to host another gun buyback for the future, but a date and time is still being established.
