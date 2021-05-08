Downtown Birmingham businesses starting to see more foot traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 33 percent of people across the state have gotten at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine and about 22 percent of people are fully vaccinated with both. This comes as restrictions are starting to ease up and events are coming back.
Downtown Birmingham business owners said they are seeing more foot traffic.
“This is the busiest I’ve seen it down here since pre-covid,” Chocolata owner Kathy D’Agostino said. “There is just a lot going on downtown. At the Alabama Theatre, there is all kinds of things. There is an art walk. There is eat in the streets and it’s Mother’s Day weekend.”
D’Agostino said she is watching the downtown streets come alive again. This comes as more people across the state get vaccinated.
“Just the past two weeks we have noticed a lot more foot traffic,” she said. “It feels like life is starting to come back.”
“We are enjoying it a lot,” Birmingham resident Laura Pellecer said. “We already got our vaccine and we are going back to normal.”
The city of Birmingham is hosting events like Eat in the Streets, where they block off roads so businesses can seat more customers. It’s an effort to try and help get more people eating and shopping downtown. D’Agostino said when events like Eat in the Streets are going on, she sees more customers.
“It brings foot traffic that may not otherwise be down here,” she said. “I am just so grateful for all of the support from the community and for the city organizing these events.”
But, events downtown aren’t just good for businesses. Pellecer said it was nice to see people walking around again.
“Hanging with people, seeing people around, it feels good,” she said. “We were missing going out and now that it is nice weather outside, we are enjoying it more.”
D’Agostino said events are bringing a sense of normalcy and a pop of business back to downtown Birmingham.
“It’s good to see faces and people seem excited to see us and we are excited to see them.”
