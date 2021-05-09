1 dead after shooting at a Fairfield intersection

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead Sunday, after a car pulled up to another car sitting at an intersection near a convivence store in Fairfield and opened fire.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the shooting by the Birmingham Police Department around 3:10 p.m.
Officials say that according to reports, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at an intersection in the 300 block of Valley Road. Someone in an unidentified vehicle opened fire on their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle sped away from the gunfire before he realized that the passenger had been hit.
Officials say the cause of the shooting is still unknown. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
