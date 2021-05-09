Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl; believed to be in extreme danger

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA has issued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Jada Yvonne Varner
Varner was last seen on May 9 around 4 p.m. in the area of County Road 28 in Slocomb, AL wearing blue jean overall cutoffs and a white shirt. She is a white female, 16 years of age with blonde hair and green eyes.
According to officials, she is believed to be in extreme danger. Her abductor, Ezekiel Vang is a 21-year-old biracial male who is 5′8″ 200lbs and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with green army style pants, black gloves, and hat.
The subjects may be traveling in a 2008 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse bearing AL plate 34CH906. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 864-6947; or call 911.
