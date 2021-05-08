Restaurants anticipating busy Mother’s Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Many restaurants are booked solid for Mother’s Day even though some still face worker shortages due to the pandemic.
Restaurants may be busier than usual this weekend. Rojo in Highland Park is ready for it.
“We have our patio set up. We’ll have extra tables down the street. So we hope we’ll have a lot of people here,” Laney DeJonge, co-owner of Rojo said.
Like many restaurants, Rojo has had some issues finding workers. DeJonge says if you are planning on taking mom out to eat, pack your patience at restaurants.
“A lot of restaurants are having a hard time with staffing and also just maneuvering people. Some people are vaccinated, some people aren’t. We still don’t have the main part of our restaurant open yet,” DeJonge said.
Rojo taking a lot of precautions over the past year to protect its customers like opening up outdoor dining tents which helped keep guest socially distanced and warm during the winter months.
The main part of Rojo will open up next week. DeJonge calling it “Rojo 2.0”, a soft reopening of the popular restaurant.
“There are a lot of people who are really excited like ‘oh we can’t wait to sit at your bar again’ and have a lot of memories inside. So we’re glad to be able to do that,” DeJonge said.
“DeJonge tells us they are excited about getting back to normal. They are hoping COVID-19 numbers continue to go down so that they can fully reopen soon.
