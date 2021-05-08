Officials search for missing person from Walker Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker Co. Sheriff’s office is asking for help in locating a missing person.
Eddie Leon Dunlap, also known as “Tina” was last seen Sunday, according to her family. Police say she may be in a dark colored Dodge Charger that was taken from the Yerkwood community last Sunday night.
According to the WCSO, Dunlap was reported missing with the Birmingham Police Department, but they are assisting with the investigation because of Dunlap’s ties to Walker Co.
Anyone with information concerning Dunlap’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Investigator Carl Carpenter at (205) 302-6464.
