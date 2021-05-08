Local florist says this Mother’s Day is huge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mother’s Day weekend is always a busy time for retailers, restaurants, and especially florists, but things are even bigger this year.
The National Retail Federation says people will spend an average of $220 for Mother’s Day gifts, which is about $16 more than last year.
Local florist Dorothy McDaniel says this weekend is even topping last Valentine’s Day by a significant margin. She says more of her customers are comfortable ordering and picking up flowers than during the height of the pandemic.
She also feels the past year has made us remember what’s important.
“Covid has made us all think about our mortality, and people want their mothers, grandmothers, and wives to know how much they care,” said McDaniel.
A survey from the National Retail Federation found that men are more likely to spend more on Mother’s Day presents than women.
