Homewood, Oak Mountain, Spain Park take home blue map at AHSAA Soccer Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood boys soccer team, Oak Mountain girls team, and Spain Park boys team took home a blue map at the AHSAA Soccer Tournament in Huntsville Saturday at John Hunt Park.
In Class 6A boys, Homewood beat McGill-Toolen 2-1 to capture it’s sixth state title in school history. Homewood’s Jacob Sitton got the first goal midway through the first half, and Yousef Nasser nailed the second goal at 31:18.
In Class 7A girls, Oak Mountain Kierson McDonald launched a free kick over the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper to give the Eagles the lead midway through the first half, but she wasn’t done. McDonald added two second-half goals to give her a hat trick and Kaitlin Maynard also scored twice in the second half as Oak Mountain (22-3-1), coached by Chris Blight, earned a 5-0 victory over Enterprise.
In 7A boys, Spain Park junior goalkeeper Chase Tilashalski left the Jaguars’ Class 7A state championship match after a collision with 27 minutes to go. Reserve keeper Trey Elliot, a sophomore, replaced him and preserved the victory as Spain Park edged Davidson 2-1. Seth Walter scored a first-half goal and Shea Tillette scored a second-half goal. The championship is Spain Park’s first in school history.
