Homewood, Oak Mountain, Spain Park take home blue map at AHSAA Soccer Championships

In Class 7A girls, Oak Mountain Kierson McDonald launched a free kick over the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper to give the Eagles the lead midway through the first half, but she wasn’t done. McDonald added two second-half goals to give her a hat trick and Kaitlin Maynard also scored twice in the second half as Oak Mountain (22-3-1), coached by Chris Blight, earned a 5-0 victory over Enterprise.