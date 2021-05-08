Homewood, Oak Mountain, Spain Park take home blue map at AHSAA Soccer Championships

Homewood, Oak Mountain, Spain Park take home blue map at AHSAA Soccer Championships
The Oak Mountain girls soccer team celebrates winning the 7A State Championship over Enterprise. (Source: WBRC)
By Christina Chambers | May 8, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 7:59 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood boys soccer team, Oak Mountain girls team, and Spain Park boys team took home a blue map at the AHSAA Soccer Tournament in Huntsville Saturday at John Hunt Park.

In Class 6A boys, Homewood beat McGill-Toolen 2-1 to capture it’s sixth state title in school history. Homewood’s Jacob Sitton got the first goal midway through the first half, and Yousef Nasser nailed the second goal at 31:18.

In Class 7A girls, Oak Mountain Kierson McDonald launched a free kick over the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper to give the Eagles the lead midway through the first half, but she wasn’t done. McDonald added two second-half goals to give her a hat trick and Kaitlin Maynard also scored twice in the second half as Oak Mountain (22-3-1), coached by Chris Blight, earned a 5-0 victory over Enterprise.

In 7A boys, Spain Park junior goalkeeper Chase Tilashalski left the Jaguars’ Class 7A state championship match after a collision with 27 minutes to go. Reserve keeper Trey Elliot, a sophomore, replaced him and preserved the victory as Spain Park edged Davidson 2-1. Seth Walter scored a first-half goal and Shea Tillette scored a second-half goal. The championship is Spain Park’s first in school history.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.