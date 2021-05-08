FIRST ALERT: The bulk of the rain chances hold off until Mother’s Day evening, this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Increasing clouds today but a good bit of sunshine too. We are tracking a few showers this morning and while we can’t rule out a passing shower this morning and afternoon, future radar trends show only a 20% coverage, so I wouldn’t worry about it much.
Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s and it will once again be a comfortable feeling day. Great weather for those attending the Barons game at 6:30 p.m. Mother’s Day morning starts off dry but showers and maybe a storm are possible during the afternoon hours. I still think it will be dry for the Barons game at 4 p.m. in Birmingham as of now. Lunch outside with mom should be fine too.
The main round arrives after dark across west Alabama and spreads southeastward with time and will be south of central Alabama by 7 a.m. Monday. A FIRST ALERT for strong or severe storms as they enter the state after 7 p.m. in Pickens, Lamar, Fayette, Marion, and Winston counties. I expect the activity to gradually weaken as it approaches I-59 by midnight.
The long-range models show scattered areas of rain and storm returning between Tuesday and Thursday morning. It’s too early to know if anything will be strong or severe but based on the moisture forecast, I hardly doubt it.
