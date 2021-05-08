Decatur’s Cook Museum nominated for Best New Museum by USA Today

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a north Alabama favorite and now it’s up for a national award! We’re talking about Cook Museum of Natural History in Decatur.
The science museum loved by many was recently nominated by USA Today in its 2021 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards as one of the best new museums to open within the past two years.
According to our news partners at Times Daily, Cook Museum of Natural Science is USA Today’s only Alabama-based nominee.
An expert panel from USA Today’s travel website 10best.com selected the recently opened Cook Museum of Natural Science as one of the top 20 contenders in their Best New Museum category.
While the museum is currently in the running, it needs votes to win! Voters have until Monday to vote for the Cook Museum at https://www.cookmuseum.org/vote.
Voting ends Monday and the winners will be announced on 10Best at noon EST on Friday, May 21.
Located on 4th Ave NE in Decatur, Cook Museum of Natural Science opened to the public in June 2019.
It contains 62,000 square feet of exhibit galleries, which include a 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, an immersive cave, an interactive sand table, live animals, a Museum Store, and the first Nature’s Table café in Alabama.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.