Community activists talk about recent guilty verdicts against police officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The conviction of a North Alabama police officer this week coming just weeks after the verdict in the George Floyd trial.
Community activists believe this could be the start of a trend we see around the country, where the community is holding law enforcement more accountable.
Before the guilty verdicts in recent trials involving law enforcement, Onoyemi Williams with Faith in Action believes some who wear the badge were invisible to the law. She now feels a change in climate when it comes to holding law enforcement accountable.
Williams also believes the guilty verdicts could empower the community to speak out more.
“The community as a whole will hold them more accountable and not only that but speak up when they see those officers who aren’t protecting and serving in the way that they should be,” Williams said.
Justice is also recreating the system of policing. We know some departments are making changes in how they engage the community in light of so many cases around the country.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.