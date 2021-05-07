65-year-old Tuscaloosa man killed in car crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 65-year-old man was killed when he drove off the road and the car overturned on Interstate 59 near the 90 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Tuscaloosa city limits.
Troopers said Roy Luster was killed in the single-vehicle crash that happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 6.
Troopers said Luster, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.
Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, troopers said speed is believed to have been a factor.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
