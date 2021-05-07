Woodstock Music Festival returns Saturday

Woodstock’s mayor and his wife tell me they are excited to see the festival continue to grow. “You’ve actually got to watch the growth. Our town is young enough you’ve seen where we come from and where we are going. This is a big give back to the community. COVID has made us very aware how much we need each other. We’ve all been isolated for over a year. Having us all together and support a great cause,” said Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson and Cheryl Dodson.