Woodstock Music Festival returns Saturday

WOODSTOCK , Ala. (WBRC) - The Woodstock Music Festival returns after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. On top of having some awesome artists set to perform, this year marks the 25th anniversary of Woodstock’s township.
So of course bringing back the Woodstock Music Festival Saturday at the Holiday Raceway starting at 4 pm. is only befitting. Some of the acts performing include Sugar Cane Jane, Colt Ford and the Georgia Thunderbolts
The festival is free, but they are selling t-shirts to benefit ASPARC, a suicide prevention organization in Alabama. They are expecting 3000 people to attend, some coming from surrounding states.
Woodstock’s mayor and his wife tell me they are excited to see the festival continue to grow. “You’ve actually got to watch the growth. Our town is young enough you’ve seen where we come from and where we are going. This is a big give back to the community. COVID has made us very aware how much we need each other. We’ve all been isolated for over a year. Having us all together and support a great cause,” said Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson and Cheryl Dodson.
There will be several food and business vendors as well as a blood drive at the festival.
