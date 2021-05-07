UAB, LifeSouth to host blood drive as supply is low again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blood supply is getting low again, so UAB Medicine and LifeSouth are hosting a blood drive to boost donations.
The blood drive will be at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover starting Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14.
It will operate from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
The process takes about 45 minutes, but the actual blood donation takes less than 20 minutes.
And in that short time, your donation could save lives.
“One small act of kindness makes a difference in the world,” said Dr. Marisa Marques, Medical Director of Transfusion Services at UAB. “Everybody has the opportunity to do their part, and hopefully others will do theirs and we’ll have what we need.”
To find out how you can make an appointment, click here. Walk-ins are also allowed.
