Teachers honored during Teacher Appreciation week, reflect on pandemic school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers across the country were honored this week during Teacher Appreciation Week. Their work certainly isn’t going unnoticed this year as they had to come up with creative ways to teach students during the pandemic.
WBRC talked to a teacher who turned her garage into a classroom this year and educators who worked through the challenges of creating virtual classrooms during the peak of the pandemic and were still able to keep students engaged.
We also talked to educators like Marlene Griggs who dropped off supplies at students’ homes so they would have what they need for virtual lessons.
“I said show me something that’s glass and the little boy would pick up the magnifying glass that I took to his house to show me something glass,” said Griggs, Exceptional Education Teacher, Midfield Elementary. “Just little things that I could think of to keep them interested.”
When students shifted to the classroom, educators became frontline workers who had to balance learning goals and COVID-19 safety.
The tireless work of an educator was even more important this year.
“Our teachers are amazing. They’re teaching lessons to students in the classroom and students working virtual,” said Allison Tuggle, Assistant Principal Academic Affairs, Cullman High School.
The gratitude has come in many ways during Teacher Appreciation Week, from gifts from students to billboards honoring the work of teachers in Birmingham and across the country
Some educators say the big gestures are great, but sometimes the little things mean the most.
“Enjoy spending time with them. See them smiling” said Griggs. “To me, I appreciate that every day.”
Teachers are eligible for several discounts during Teacher Appreciation Week:
- Rosetta Stone, 3 months free starting between now and May 31 for teachers, nurses, and healthcare workers.
- Under Armour, Get 40% off sitewide for teachers and nurses.
- Office Depot, Teachers who are Depot members get an extra 25% back in rewards through May 8th.
- Sonic Drive-In, get a free large drink or slush with any purchase with promo code TEACHERS used in-app though May 9.
