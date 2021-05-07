2021 Summer Film Series at the Alabama Theatre

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a while and we’ve missed seeing those classic films at Birmingham’s classic Alabama Theatre.
The 2021 Summer Film Series returns to the Alabama Theatre in July. Tickets are on sale now!
Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m.: Grease Sing-Along
Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m.: Singin’ in the Rain
Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.: 9 to 5
Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m.: The Princess Bride
Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m.: The Color Purple
Sunday, July 25 at 2 p.m.: The Wizard of Oz
Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m.: Steel Magnolias
Sunday, August 1 at 2 p.m.: The Sound of Music
Tickets for all movies are $10 each, with children ages two and younger free of charge. Doors open one hour before showtime, and each screening will begin with a sing-along with the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Seating is general admission, first come first served. Capacity is limited to 50% and guests will be responsible for socially distancing themselves from other parties.
