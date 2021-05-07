Search for 30-year-old woman missing from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman from Birmingham.
According to a post on their Facebook page, Sophia Shantae Ball was last seen on March 5, 2021 in the 5700 block of Chalkville Mountain Road.
Deputies said she was wearing a light gray colored jacket.
Sophia has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5′2″.
If you have any information on Sophia’s whereabouts please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
