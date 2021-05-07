Search for 30-year-old woman missing from Birmingham

Search for 30-year-old woman missing from Birmingham
Sophia Shantae Ball (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | May 7, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 5:52 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman from Birmingham.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Sophia Shantae Ball was last seen on March 5, 2021 in the 5700 block of Chalkville Mountain Road.

Deputies said she was wearing a light gray colored jacket.

Sophia has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5′2″.

If you have any information on Sophia’s whereabouts please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.