Psychological reasons could make people hesitant to ‘get back to normal’ and get vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are a lot of reasons that people might be hesitant to get back to normal, and even get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The last year has been a lot on everyone’s plate and now making more choices can be added stress.
Licensed professional counselor Lauren Roberts has been working with patients experiencing fear and stress for months.
“People do not like change, people like routines and oftentimes they are hesitant or often resistant to change,” said Roberts.
That can manifest itself in social anxiety, or even fear, which can translate to vaccine hesitancy.
“There’s a lot about a new vaccine that’s unknown, so people, that uncertainty, they don’t like,” noted Roberts.
It depends on the person’s experiences how they feel.
“A lot of people feel very comfortable getting the vaccine and a lot of people have felt relief getting the vaccine,” said Roberts.
Those same differences are reflected in how we’re processing the post-pandemic future.
“There’s a lot of different things to where we have to assess what’s safe and what’s not, and we aren’t really used to that right now,” said Roberts.
She says taking baby steps is the key, and talking to experts like doctors and psychologists can help answer questions and provide guidance.
