Powerful winds at Snead State’s graduation ceremony

BOAZ, Ala. (WBRC) - Powerful winds delayed Snead State’s graduation ceremony Thursday night at the Sand Mountain Park Amphitheater in Albertville.
Congressman Robert Aderholt was speaking to the graduates when the wind storm happened.
Aderholt’s office says almost half of the graduates actually graduated last year, but didn’t get to walk because of the pandemic so they were participating tonight.
When the storm hit, most of the audience left and they were just taking photos of the graduates with the president of Snead State and their diplomas on the stage.
